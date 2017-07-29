Chelsea suffer another defeat as Inter beats team

Related News

Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates were condemned to their second straight defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Inter Milan in their International Champions Cup game in Singapore.

Goals from Stevan Jovetic and Ivan Perisic gave Inter the win, but the game will be remembered for an own goal from Geoffrey Kondogbia, who netted an own goal from 45 yards.

Jovetic netted in added-on time at the end of the first half after seeing his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois, before Perisic produced a fine finish soon after the restart.

Moses was in action for the Blues from the blast of the whistle but he could not save the day for Chelsea who were also beaten in their last outing against Bayern Munich.

Antonio Conte handed a first Chelsea start to Alvaro Morata but the Spanish striker could not find the back of the net who Premier League champions who have now ended their Asian tour on a losing note.