Chelsea suffer another defeat as Inter beats team

Chelsea suffer another defeat as Inter beats team [Photo: The Telegraph]
Chelsea suffer another defeat as Inter beats team [Photo: The Telegraph]

Victor Moses and his Chelsea teammates were condemned to their second straight defeat on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 by Inter Milan in their International Champions Cup game in Singapore.

Goals from Stevan Jovetic and Ivan Perisic gave Inter the win, but the game will be remembered for an own goal from Geoffrey Kondogbia, who netted an own goal from 45 yards.

Jovetic netted in added-on time at the end of the first half after seeing his penalty saved by Thibaut Courtois, before Perisic produced a fine finish soon after the restart.

Moses was in action for the Blues from the blast of the whistle but he could not save the day for Chelsea who were also beaten in their last outing against Bayern Munich.

Antonio Conte handed a first Chelsea start to Alvaro Morata but the Spanish striker could not find the back of the net who Premier League champions who have now ended their Asian tour on a losing note.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.