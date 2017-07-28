CHAN Qualifier: Eagles get 3-day break to play for their respective ‎clubs

Related News

Home-based Super Eagles players have been given a three-day break to enable them play for their respective clubs in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League.

Toyin Ibitoye, the Super Eagles’ Media Officer, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

Ibitoye said the break would begin on July 28 and end on July 31.

According to Ibitoye, the players are expected to return to camp on Monday July 31 for resumption of training.‎

‎NAN reports that 25 home-based Super Eagles players reported to the team’s camp in preparation for the 2018 CHAN qualifiers against Benin Republic on Aug. 13.

The team is being handled by assistant coaches Salisu Yusuf and Imam Amakapabo. (NAN)‎