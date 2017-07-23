Nigeria League Review: Akwa United move to second spot

Related News

Akwa United have momentarily moved to the second spot on the Nigeria Professional Football League standings following their 2-1 win over Nasarawa United on Sunday.

Though Akwa United were conceding at home for the first time in seven games, they were nonetheless happy to get all three points that have taken their total haul to 50 from 30 games.

Ubong Friday and Christian Pyagbara got the goals for Akwa United in Sunday’s Match Day 30 contest.

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars FC secured a slim 1-0 win over Enyimba International.

The solitary goal for the Oluyole Warriors was scored by Adebayo Abayomi in the 8th minute and despite the myriad of chances that came the way of both teams, there were no more goals in the fiercely-contested encounter.

The crucial three points from Sunday’s outing will contribute a great deal to 3SC’s quest for survival in the top flight.

In Ilorin, ABS FC returned to winning ways as they beat Enugu Rangers 2-0. Rivers United also overcame the shock of their last home defeat as they put up a better shift this time; beating Wikki Tourists 3-1 in Port Harcourt.

There was also something to cheer for Sunshine Stars’ fans as their team did enough to beat El-Kanemi Warriors by a lone goal.

The trio of Plateau United, Abia Warriors, and Gombe United all had fruitful games away from home as they all forced their hosts to draws.

While Plateau United and Abia Warriors recorded barren draws against Lobi Stars and Niger Tornadoes respectively, Gombe United played out a pulsating 2-2 draw against FC Ifeanyi Ubah in Nnewi.

Heavy downpour in Lagos forced the postponement of the Nigeria Professional League Match Day 31 clash between MFM FC and Katsina United.

The game scheduled for Agege Stadium on Sunday could not go on as planned and has now been moved to 8 a.m. on Monday.

Results

ABS FC 2-0 Enugu Rangers

Akwa United 2-1 Nasarawa United

FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-2 Gombe United

Sunshine Stars 1-0 El Kanemi Warriors

Shooting Stars 1-0 Enyimba FC

Rivers United 3-1 Wikki Tourists

Lobi Stars 0-0 Plateau United

Kano Pillars 2-0 Remo Stars

Niger Tornadoes 0-0 Abia Warriors