Victor Moses shines as Chelsea whip Arsenal in Beijing [Photo: NBC Sports]
Victor Moses was in action on Saturday and also put up a splendid display as Chelsea whipped Arsenal 3-0 in a preseason friendly in Beijing, China.

Moses hugged the headlines for the wrong reasons the last time these two sides played in the FA Cup final at the Wembley Stadium, as he was handed a red card and the Blues were beaten.

However, the Nigerian was at his best on Saturday, helping Chelsea to a blistering start in their first outing in their Asian Tour.

Two late first half goals from Brazil international Willian and Michy Batshuayi put the Blues on the right path to victory before the Belgian striker added his second four minutes into the second period to seal a big win for the Blues.

Alex Iwobi was in action for Arsenal but he was unable to replicate his magic against Bayern Munich in the game against Antonio Conte’s men.

Iwobi and his Arsenal teammates will hope to bounce back better as they face Benfica in the Emirates Cup next Saturday.

For Moses and his Chelsea teammates, the next stop is another clash, this time against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

