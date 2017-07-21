Morata Joins Chelsea From Real Madrid

Related News

Alvaro Morata has completed his move from Real Madrid to Chelsea on a five-year deal.

The Spanish striker passed his medical on Friday before putting pen to paper with the Premier League champions and is expected to join up with the Chelsea squad on a pre-season tour of Asia.

“I am so happy to be here. It’s an incredible emotion to be part of this big club. I am looking to work hard, score as many goals as I can and to win as many trophies as possible,” said the Spain international after sealing the deal.

Chelsea Technical Director, Michael Emenalo, said: “We are delighted to complete Alvaro’s signing and welcome him to the club. We believe he can make a great impact for Chelsea and look forward to seeing him in action.

“Alvaro has proven class at the highest level and his quality will be a huge asset to Antonio and the squad.”

Morata will hope to enjoy his adventure in England having scored 20 goals in all competitions and winning La Liga and the Champions League with Real Madrid last season.