Top 5 brands that may face Nigerian govt.’s heat over sponsorship of foreign clubs

The recent pronouncement by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, that the Federal Government will amend the Nigeria Broadcasting Commission’s code to compel brands to sponsor Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL is generating ripples.

The minister made this disclosure Tuesday in Lagos at the close of the two-day “Creative Industry Financing Conference,” sponsored by the ministry in conjunction with “Think Tank Media and Advertising”.

Although a fairly long list of corporate bodies are culpable as pointed out by the Minister, PREMIUM TIMES picks five of companies that will have to do more now in sponsoring the NPFL having only directed their resources at supporting foreign clubs and leagues

MTN

The telecommunication company earlier in the year brokered a deal to become Arsenal’s Official Mobile Telecommunications Network partner in Nigeria.

The partnership will see MTN offer a number of exclusive Arsenal related benefits to the club’s large following in Nigeria as well as to MTN’s vast subscriber base.

MTN will now definitely have to do more as would be demanded by the new code to be introduced by the Federal Government through the NBC.

PZ Cussons

PZ Cussons is in a partnership with Manchester City FC.

The deal placed PZ Cussons as the Club’s Official Partner in Nigeria, a drive contemplated to boost patronage of its local home care brands: Premier, Olympic, and Robb.

The partnership will also see PZ Cussons associate its brands with Nigeria’s most-loved sport in the country: Football!

With the sweeping change being planned by the FG, PZ Cussons will have to do more for the local scene.

Chivita

The management of Chi Limited signed a multi-year sponsorship deal with Manchester United in 2015. The deal will allow Chi Limited, Nigeria’s market leader in fruit juices, to use the legendary Manchester United crest, club imagery, players and other intellectual property on a range of products throughout Nigeria.

With the change being planned, Chivita may have to start looking at the direction of the likes of Stephen Odey, the NPFL top scorer to add to their list of stars to use for their imagery.

Nigerian Breweries

The brand pulled off an unprecedented activation when it unveiled its partnership with five leading football clubs in Europe. The clubs are Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid, PSG and Juventus. The multi million naira deal led to the rebranding of Star label.

Unlike the other brands already mentioned, Nigerian Breweries already has a working sponsorship deal with the NPFL and may be less concerned with FG’s move to force corporate bodies to pump money into the Nigeria league.

Tecno

The Tecno phone brand is one of the most used in Nigeria and it has a growing presence in over 40 countries.

The Tecno brand is the Official Tablet and Handset Partner of Manchester City but has no presence in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The planned action by the FG to force brands to support the NPFL may compel action by the company in favour of the local league.