Nigeria League Review: Sunshine Stars Win in Port Harcourt

Sunshine Stars of Akure have secured their second consecutive away win in the Nigeria Professional Football League as they stunned Rivers United 1-0 in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

The Akure Gunners in their previous away match beat ABS FC 4-2 in Ilorin and the Coach Duke Udi tutored side showed that was no fluke as they secured vital three points again, this time in Port Harcourt.

Battling to avoid the drop, Wednesday’s away win has given Sunshine Stars some breathing space as they have now moved up to 14 spot and they could be as high as 11th if they build on the momentum in their next home game.

In Sagamu, Shooting Stars were denied an away win as Remo Stars scored late to force the Oluyole Warriors to a 1-1 draw.

The tie in Umuahia also ended in a stalemate as Abia Warriors were forced to a barren draw by Akwa United.

In Calabar, Enyimba came from behind to beat Lobi Stars 2-1 and also in Lafia, Nasarawa United piped El-kanemi Warriors by same score line

Elsewhere, the heavy downpour in the Coal City of Enugu has led to the postponement of the Nigeria Professional football League Match Day 30 clash between Rangers and MFM FC from Lagos.

The Flying Antelopes already have a goal advantage but torrential rains have forced officials to move the second half to be played 7.am on Thursday at the same venue.

Chiamaka Madu scored for the home team off a deflected shot in the 15th minute.

MATCHDAY 30 RESULTS

Wikki 1-0 ABS

Katsina 1-0 Pillars

Remo Stars 1-1 3SC

Enyimba 2-1 Lobi

Plateau Utd 1-0 FCIU

Gombe Utd 0-0 Tornadoes

Abia Warriors 0-0 Akwa

Nasarawa 2-1 El-Kanemi

Rivers Utd 0-1 Sunshine Stars