Nigeria League Review: FC Ifeanyi Ubah win Oriental derby

FC Ifeanyi Ubah snatched a lone goal victory in the Oriental Derby clash against Enyimba FC on Sunday in the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The solitary goal in the derby clash was scored by Godwin Obaje 10 minutes into the second half of the game played in Nnewi.

Incidentally, Enyimba lost by the same odd margin when they came calling in Nnewi last season and they were unlucky yet again on Sunday.

In Lagos, Stephen Odey was the hero for MFM FC on Sunday as he scored the only goal that gave the Olukoya Boys a precious lone goal victory over the visiting Wikki Tourists team at the Agege Stadium.

Sunday’s goal by Odey is his 17th in the league this season as he firmly tops the goals scorers’ chart.

Elsewhere, Niger Tornadoes helped cut the advantage of Plateau United at the summit of the NPFL log as they beat the coach Kennedy Boboye tutored side 1-0.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars dug deep to triumph in the five-goal thriller that ensued between them and the bottom side, Remo Stars.

Lobi Stars eventually won the game 3-2.

In Ilorin, ABS FC were forced to a barren draw by Rivers United and that could spell doom for Coach Henry Makinwa who has already been given a three-match ultimatum to get the right results or risk being sacked.

It was worse in Akure where Sunshine Stars were beaten 1-0 at home by Nasarawa United.

Sunshine Stars had recorded an away win last weekend in Ilorin and many would have expected the Akure Gunners to consolidate on that against the boys from Lafia.

Kano Pillars and Akwa United secured comfortable home wins against Enugu Rangers and Gombe United respectively

MATCHDAY 29 RESULTS

ABS 0-0 Rivers Utd

MFM 1-0 Wikki

Pillars 2-0 Rangers

3SC 1-0 Katsina Utd

Lobi 3-2 Remo Stars

FCIU 1-0 Enyimba

Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau Utd

Akwa Utd 3-0 Gombe Utd

El-Kanemi 1-0 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 0-1 Nasarawa Utd