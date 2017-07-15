Bakayoko joins Victor Moses, others at Chelsea

Related News

Frenchman Tiemoue Bakayoko has joined Victor Moses and other stars at Chelsea Football Club having signed a five-year with the Premier League champions on Saturday.

Bakayoko made a switch from Monaco to join the London club.

“I am very happy to be here and to join this great team. I have grown up watching Chelsea,” Babayako said.

“Signing was the natural thing for me because it is a club I loved very much in my childhood.

“I am now looking forward to evolving under this fantastic coach and alongside so many great team-mates.”

Chelsea technical director, Michael Emenalo, added: “Tiemoue was outstanding as Monaco emerged as one of Europe’s best sides last season and we are delighted to welcome him to Chelsea.

“Despite his young age he already has plenty of experience as a French title winner and having competed in the latter stages of the Champions League, we believe he will add considerable quality to our squad.”

Bakayoko has been handed the No.14 shirt.