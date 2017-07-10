Kanu, Okocha Nigeria’s best ever players – Ogunjobi

Related News

A former Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, Taiwo Ogunjobi, has described the duo of Nwankwo Kanu and Austin Jay Jay Okocha as the best two players Nigeria has ever produced.

Ogunjobi said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Monday in Lagos.

The former secretary lamented that Nigeria currently lacked extraordinary up-and-coming talents that could emulate the astounding roles that were played by the two ex-internationals.

“As soon as we are able to get the young ones to step into their shoes; when they do, they will start winning laurels and honours for the country. Definitely, they will be in a position to replace them.

“But for now, because of what they’ve done before that’s why we are still celebrating them and we will continue to celebrate them.

“While we are looking for the young ones that will take over from them, of course it going to take time, there is no doubt about that it’s going to take time.”

(NAN)