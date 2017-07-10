Lukaku seals five-year Manchester United deal

Related News

Romelu Lukaku has officially completed his move from Everton to Manchester United as the Red Devils on Monday announced that the striker had signed a five-year contract, with an option to extend for a further year.

As stated by United on their official website, the 24-year-old Belgian international striker will join the team in LA ahead of pre-season training.

Speaking on the signing of Lukaku, Manchester United’s Jose Mourinho said the striker was perfectly fit to play for the Red Devils.

“Romelu is a natural fit for Manchester United. He is a big personality and a big player. It is only natural that he wants to develop his career at the biggest club.

“He will be a great addition to the group and I know they will make him very welcome. I am really looking forward to working with him again,” Mourinho stated.

On his part, Lukaku thanked Everton fans for solidly standing behind him while with the Toffees and he equally promised to deliver for United now.

“I would like to start by thanking Everton and the fans for the last four wonderful seasons, I have made some special friends and we have shared some amazing moments.

“However, when Manchester United and Jose Mourinho come knocking at the door it is an opportunity of a lifetime and one that I could not turn down.

“You could see the fight, determination and the spirit in this team during the Europa League final and I want to become a part of that.

“I cannot wait to run out at Old Trafford in front of 75,000 fans but before that pre-season is where the hard work starts and I am looking forward to that first training session,” he said.

It is been reported that the transfer of Lukaku to United cost the club about £75 millon.