Rooney completes Everton move

Related News

Wayne Rooney has officially left Manchester United as he signed a two-year deal with Everton on Sunday.

The 31-year-old is returning to the club he left as a teenager.

While at United, Rooney became the Red Devils top scorer with 253 goals surpassing the great Bobby Charlton.

He will hope to show his critics that he still has some fire left in him having been reduced to a bit part player at Manchester United last season.

It is expected that Romelu Lukaku will soon be announced officially as a United player as the Belgian heads to the other direction from Everton.