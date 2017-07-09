Nigeria League Review: Enyimba, Plateau United record big wins

Related News

Enyimba and Plateau United were the biggest winners in the Match Day 28 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League played across the country on Sunday.

Both teams recorded 3-0 win in their respective games.

Tornadoes were simply overpowered by Enyimba in Sunday’s outing played at the U.J Esuene Stadium in Calabar.

The opening goal for the Peoples’ Elephant came deep into stoppage time of the first half when Bartholomew Ibenegbu curled in a free kick to separate both sides.

Chinonso Okonkwo doubled Enyimba’s lead in the 64th minute before Stanley Dimgba put the icing on the cake for Enyimba with a late strike to end the tie 3-0.

In Jos, Plateau United continue to put themselves forward as genuine title contenders as they thrashed Akwa United by a 3-0 score line.

Emmanuel James, Emeka Umeh and Kabiru Umar were Plateau’s scorers on Sunday.

In Enugu, old-time foes, Rangers and Shooting Stars, settled for a 1-1 draw.

Godwin Aguda had put Rangers in front before Abu Azeez got his first goal of the season to help Shooting Stars level.

In Ilorin, there was an upset as Sunshine Stars stunned ABS FC 2-4 at their Ilorin ground.

Elsewhere, goals by Usman Ahmed and Chinedu Onyelonu saw Wikki Tourist beat Kano Pillars 2-0.

NPFL Matchday 28 Results

Wikki 2-0 Pillars

Rangers 1-1 3SC

Katsina 2-1 Lobi

Enyimba 3-0 Tornadoes

Plateau Utd 3-0 Akwa Utd

Gombe Utd 2-0 El-Kanemi

Abia Warriors 2-0 Nasarawa Utd

ABS 2-4 Sunshine Stars