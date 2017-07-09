Why I chose Manchester United – Lukaku

Related News

While the world awaits his official announcement as the latest acquisition by Manchester United, Romelu Lukaku is already talking about his reasons for picking the Red Devils ahead of his former club, Chelsea.

Lukaku on Sunday bared his mind in an exclusive interview with ESPN FC that he is delighted to be joining “the biggest club in the world” in Manchester United.

The Belgium international is expected to be formally unveiled as a Man United player on Monday after the Red Devils and Everton agreed to a £75 million deal on Friday.

The striker completed his medical while in Los Angeles on Saturday and is now waiting for the deal to be officially announced.

“This is an opportunity that I’ve always wanted since I was a child,” Lukaku told ESPN FC’s Alexis Nunes.

“When [Manchester United] came calling, I didn’t have to think twice. So, I’m really delighted to hopefully be part of their history.”

Lukaku, 24, has been the subject of intense transfer speculation since April, when he confirmed that he would not extend his contract with Everton.

Chelsea were reportedly interested in the striker, and even tabled a late offer to try and convince Lukaku to move back to Stamford Bridge. The Belgian, however, had already made his mind up.

“My mind was already set. I gave my word, and I don’t look back,” Lukaku said. “I didn’t look back since, and I was already mentally preparing to be part of the team.”

When asked what he would tell critics who queried why he chose Manchester United — who came sixth in the Premier League last season — over the champions, Lukaku responded: “I would say, ‘Who would say no to the biggest club in the world?’

“Best stadium in England. The best fans. This is the perfect opportunity. I always said I wanted to play for a team that’s challenging for every trophy that there is.

“I think Manchester United at the minute wants to be the dominant team, that dominant force. If you look at their history, it says enough. To become part of a club like them is something that I really wanted. I’m thankful for the opportunity that they gave me.

“Now it’s time to work hard, work harder than I ever did before. I’m willing to do it. Hopefully, it will come a good way.”

Lukaku scored 71 goals in 133 games for Everton since signing permanently in 2014. The striker now wants to work with Mourinho and help convert that impressive record into silverware.