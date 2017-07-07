CAF disqualifies three Sudanese clubs

Related News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has disqualified the three Sudanese clubs participating in its two interclub competitions.

This was in the wake of the decision by the Bureau of the FIFA Council to suspend the Sudan Football Association (SFA).

A statement on the CAF website on Friday disclosed that the decision by FIFA was contained in a July 6 letter signed by Fatma Samoura, the FIFA Secretary General.

“In accordance with Article 13 of the FIFA Statutes, the SFA loses all its membership rights, and its representative and club teams are no longer entitled to take part in international competitions until the suspension is lifted,’’ the letter read.

In line with this decision, the Sudanese clubs are affected and disqualified from CAF competitions.

They are El Hilal and El Merreikh FC, which are participating in the continent’s Champions League, and Al Hilal Obeid, featuring in the Confederation Cup.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sudan’s Ministry of Justice had in June removed the SFA leader Mutasim Gaafar, with police violently evicting members of his executive committee.

He was said to have been replaced by Abdel Rahman Elkatim.

FIFA is against government interference in the running of its member-associations, thereby the suspension.

(NAN)