Iheanacho close to joining Leicester for £25 million

Manchester City and Super Eagles striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is close to making a move worth £25 million (about N1.25 billion) to former English Premier League champions Leicester City.

According to media reports on Thursday, the 20-year-old is in advanced talks with the Foxes and is thought to be well interested in making the switch.

Iheanacho has been very impressive for the Super Eagles and since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015, has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions.

He signed a new contract last August, which is to end in 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the arrival in January of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.(NAN)

