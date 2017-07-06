Super Eagles drop on FIFA rankings

Related News

The Super Eagles dropped one place in the latest FIFA rankings released by the world football governing body on Thursday.

Previously ranked 38th in the world, the Super Eagles and are now occupying the 39th position in the world, and down to sixth in Africa from the fourth position they occupied the previous month.

This drop may not be unconnected to the 2-0 defeat suffered at the hands of South Africa last month in Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The South Africans on their part moved one step up from 65th to 64th spot in the world.

Meanwhile, the Eagles’ next opponent in the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, Cameroon, also dropped four spots down and are now 36th in the world and fifth on the continent, despite featuring at the Confederations Cup.

Another group opponent in the race for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Algeria, have climbed five spots to 48th in the world and eighth in Africa.

While Zambia, the other team in Nigeria’s World Cup group, are also enjoying a surge – they have moved seven places up and they are now 92nd in the world and 24th in Africa.

World champions and 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup winners German are back on top of the rankings after a two-year wait.

Brazil and Argentina are 2nd and 3rd respectively with Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Chile, Colombia, France and Belgium making up the top ten teams in the world in that order.

The next FIFA ratings will be released on August 10.

Latest CAF ranking

1. Egypt

2. Senegal

3. Congo DR

4. Tunisia

5. Cameroon

6. Nigeria

7. Burkina Faso

8. Algeria

9. Ghana

10. Cote d’Ivoire