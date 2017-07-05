Emenike moves from Fenerbache to Olympiakos

Related News

A former Super Eagles striker, Emmanuel Emenike, has completed his transfer from Turkish club, Fenerbache, to Greek outfit, Olympiakos.

The 30-year-old, who is quite excited with the new challenge before him, is understood to have signed an initial two-year deal that would fetch him about €2 million a year (about N800 million).

There is an option of an extra year if Emenike impresses his new employers.

Speaking on Wednesday after completing what passes as one of the high-profile moves by Nigerian players this summer, Emenike said he is in Greece to give his best and he assured fans he would not disappoint.

“I want to say to our fans that I’m here. I’m here to play and I will always give my best. When I’m on the field, I will give my best, for the club and for the fans,” Emenike vowed after he passed his medical.

While he hopes to hit the ground running, Emenike is now expected to join up with his new teammates who flew out Wednesday morning to Belgium for the second part of their pre-season build-up.

Olympiakos are to play friendlies against Lokeren as well as Dutch club AZ Alkmaar before they return to base on July 16.

Henry Onyekuru, Victor Anichebe and Efe Ambrose among others top the list of Nigerians that have sealed new club deals this summer.