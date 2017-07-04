Onazi quits Turkish club over unpaid wages

Related News

Nigeria international, Ogenyi Onazi, has abruptly ended his contract with Turkish club, Trabzonspor, over unpaid wages.

The 24-year-old reportedly played the final two months of last season without pay.

His agent and former Nigeria international, Ayodele Makinwa, said they had written to the club to inform them of the decision.

“Now we are looking for a quick solution with regards his next destination,” Makinwa told BBC Sport.

“We have an agreement with the club which strictly states that the player has a right to terminate his contract if the club failed to pay him for two months or more.

“We’ve taken a decision based on the violation of this agreement as Onazi is being owed for more than the stipulated period.”

Onazi, who quit his former Italian club Lazio under similar conditions, only joined Trabzonspor on a four-year deal.

The Turkish club refused to comment on the situation when contacted by BBC Sport.

Onazi is not the only high profile exit from Trabzonspor as Algeria’s Carl Medjani and Ghana striker Majeed Waris also dumped the Turkish club following disputes over unpaid wages.