Nigeria League Review: MFM FC cut Plateau United’s lead

MFM FC are now just two points adrift of Plateau United at the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League table following their 2-1 win over ABS FC on Sunday at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

The Olukoya boys scored a goal each in the first and second half of Sunday’s game and even though ABS scored a late consolation goal, it could not deny MFM FC all three points in the Match Day 27 clash.

With the latest points garnered, MFM FC now have 46 points while Plateau United stay on 48 points after they were beaten 1-0 in Maiduguri by El-Kanemi Warriors.

In other centres, Akwa United have dislodged Enyimba International from the third spot on the Nigeria Professional Football League table following the lone goal win they recorded on Sunday.

Musa Newman got the only goal in Sunday’s encounter in Uyo as he netted 15 minutes into the Match Day 27 tie.

Despite having a game at hand, the Promise Keepers now have 43 points from 26 games.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars thrashed Enugu Rangers 3-1 while Shooting Stars recorded a 2-0 win over Wikki Tourists same way FC Ifeanyi Ubah beat Katsina United.

Results

MFM 2-1 ABS

3SC 2-0 Wikki

Lobi 3-1 Rangers

FCIU 2-0 Katsina

Tornadoes 1-0 Remo

Akwa 1-0 Enyimba

El-Kanemi 1-0 Plateau

Nasarawa 1-1 Gombe

Sunshine 1-0 Abia Warriors