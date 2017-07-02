LIVE UPDATES: Chile battle Germany in Confederation Cup Final

Related News

Germany and Chile are set for a potentially explosive clash as the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup heads for a thrilling climax.

The world champions and the South Americans kings have provided commendable performances that give credence to them making it all the way to the final.

Just like the third-place match, Chile and Germany have also met earlier in this tournament and their game also ended in a stalemate as both sides settled for a 1-1 draw.

Sunday’s final pitches experience (Chile) against youthfulness (Germany) and the football world is keen to see which prevails.

Germany’s most-capped player is Julian Draxler, with 34. There are no fewer than 11 Chile players with more international appearances.

This is the first time Germany and Chile are playing in the FIFA Confederation Cup final. Who will add the prestigious title to their glittering collection?

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m.

Live Updates

The Line ups are here…

CHILE TEAM NEWS

Starting XI : Bravo, Isla, Beausejour, Medel, Jara, Hernandez, Aranguiz, Diaz, Sanchez, Vidal, Vargas

Subs: Toselli, Herrera, Mena, Roco, Diaz, Silva, Fuenzalida, Sagal, Gutierrez, Valencia, Puch, Rodrigue

GERMANY TEAM NEWS

Starting XI : Ter Stegen, Mustafi, Ginter, Rudiger, Kimmich, Rudy, Goretzka, Hector, Draxler, Werner, Stindl

Subs: Trapp, Leno, Plattenhardt, Henrichs, Sule, Demirbay, Can, Younes, Brandt, Wagner

Milorad Mazic will be in charge of tonight’s final.. He is from Serbia



Image: 0144615267, License: Rights managed, Oct. 23, 2012 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Referee Milorad Mazic – UEFA Champions League Group H – Manchester Utd vs Sporting Braga – Old Trafford Stadium – Manchester – England – 23/10/12 – Picture Simon Bellis/Sportimage, Place: United Kingdom, Model Release: No or not aplicable, Credit line: Profimedia.com, Zuma Press – News

Both teams singing their anthems

As we get set for kickoff … It is interesting to note that Germany are the top scorers in this Confederations Cup with 11 goals, while Chile have conceded the fewest (2).

CHANCE: Chile posting the earliest threat in this final clash

Brazil won the last three editions of the Confederation Cup, Chile hoping to keep the trophy in South America

Germany finally come forward and they win their first corner kick 15′ Chile 0-0 Germany

Chile get a free-kick in a good position to be taken by Diaz

GOAL!!! Stindl scores for Germany after an horrendous mistake by Diaz. Chile 0 Germany 1. Germany in front against the run of play… Costly error by Marcelo Diaz sees Chile go behind

Germany’s goal is the 43rd of this tournament

Vidal with a shot but again it sails over the bar

Germany’s best record in the Confederation Cup has been a third place in 2005 on home soil. they have already improved on that and are looking good to win the final this year.

HALF TIME: Chile 0- 1 Germany

The world champions leading at the break thanks to Stindl’s 20th-minute effort after a terrible mistake by Diaz… Chile had more chances and more possession but Germany are the one in front.

The last time a reigning world champion won the Confederation Cup is 2001… France are that last team, will Germany join them tonight

SECOND HALF BEGINS

Chile preparing to make the first substitution

Joshua Kimmich and Vidal get yellow carded for descent

Halfway through the second half and Chile have just not been able to re-find their mojo from the first half after the interval.

Chile are piling the pressure now but Germany holding on.

Edson PUCH (in) comes off the bench to replace Eduardo VARGAS (out) (Chile)

Legends Diego Maradona and Ronaldo watching tonight’s final between Germany and Chile

Chile have not beaten Germany in 49 years and it is not looking like they will tonight

Germany unbeaten in their last 14 games they are looking to make it 15 tonight

Bravo and Emre Can Yellow carded

Five minutes added time

Germany win first Confed Cup title beat Chile 1-0