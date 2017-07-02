LIVE UPDATES: Portugal, Mexico battle for Third-Place in Confederation Cup

Related News

Cristiano Ronaldo will be missing in action but Portugal and indeed Mexico have all to play for in Sunday’s third place match in the 2017 FIFA Confederation Cup.

Interestingly, these two teams met in their first match of this tournament and the tie ended in a 2-2 draw.

Unfortunately, both teams flopped in the semi-final last week as Portugal failed the test against Chile in the penalty shoot-out while Mexico were roundly beaten 4-1 by Germany in the other semi-final.

Leaving Russia on a high will be paramount on the minds of these two teams even though the major attraction will be the final clash later tonight.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates for the third-place match between Portugal and Mexico. Kick-off is 1 p.m.

The starting line-up for both teams are now out

Mexico XI vs Portugal: Ochoa – Araújo, Moreno, Márquez, Luis Reyes – Vela, Herrera, Guardado, Layún – Chicharito, Peralta

PORTUGAL XI vs Mexico: Patrício – Nélson Semedo, Pepe, Luís Neto, Eliseu – Danilo – Gelson Martins, João Moutinho, Pizzi – André Silva, Nani