Nigerian company forms football club in South Africa

A Nigerian firm based in South Africa, Soldee Group, has formed an amateur football club in that country.

Doris Solarin, a Director in the firm, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Pretoria, South Africa on Friday, that the club, Soldee FC, was formed in 2016.

The director, however, said that the club had not been registered with the South African Football Association (SAFA).

“ The Soldee FC is an amateur aside that gives room for youths who have skills to play football.

“The aim is to prepare such players who want to advance their careers in football. Soldee FC is the stepping stone for such talents and we can comfortably say that the team is doing well,” she said.

Ms. Solarin said the players are from different African countries, including South Africans, who want to earn a living through the game.

“We have players from Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa and other African countries in the team.

“We also have a coach who is in charge of the team. They train regularly and are based in Pretoria,” she said.

The director said that the players would be groomed to get the opportunity of playing for any South African team.

“For such players who migrated from different African countries, it will be difficult to make it to top flight football in South Africa.

“We intend to use Soldee FC to groom them and create that opportunity to get good clubs,” she said.

Ms. Solarin also said the club was in the process of being registered with SAFA.

“ We are in the process of registering the club. We want to be sure that we have the right set of people with the necessary qualities and skills and we want to groom them to certain level,” she added.

(NAN)