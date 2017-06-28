Nigeria League Review: Enyimba rain goals in Calabar, Plateau United keep top spot

Related News

Seven-time Nigeria League champions, Enyimba International, rained goals on Wednesday in Calabar as they registered the biggest win in the Match Day 26 games of the Nigeria Professional League that were played across the country.

Enyimba whipped visiting El-Kanemi Warriors 4-0 in what passes as one of their biggest wins in recent times.

The opening goal for Enyimba came during added time in the first half. Bartholomew Ibenegbu that put the hosts in front from the penalty spot.

Enyimba started the second half like a house on fire as Chinonso Okonkwo struck the ball past El-Kanemi goalkeeper from 25 yards two minutes after the restart.

Mr. Okonkwo was again on hand to score the third goal for Enyimba in the 60th minute.

The bad day for El-Kanemi got worse when in the 75th minute they were reduced to 10 men as Efe Yarhere was sent off for a silly challenge on Mr. Okonkwo.

The Peoples’ Elephant made their numerical advantage count as they killed off the game in the 87th minute through Stephen Chukwude.

In other centres, there were also four goals to savour in Sagamu but it was all squared as Remo Stars forced Akwa United to a 2-2 draw.

The game in Ilorin also ended in a stalemate as ABS FC escaped defeat; playing a 1-1 draw against Kano Pillars.

In Lagos, MFM FC striker, Stephen Odey, now scored his 16th league goal this season as the Olukoya Boys recorded a 2-1 win against Sunshine Stars.

Odey scored from the spot in the second half as he gradually closes in on the 23 goals a season record currently being held by Enyimba captain Mfon Udoh.

Enugu Rangers’ revival also continued as the Flying Antelopes won the Oriental derby against FC Ifeanyi Ubah 1-0.

Plateau United’s advantage at the summit of the NPFL log is intact as the Jos boys got a 1-0 win over a resolute Nasarawa United team.

Matchday 26 results:

ABS FC 1-1 Kano Pillars

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Lobi Stars

Rangers Int’l 1-0 FC Ifeanyi Ubah

Katsina Utd 1-0 Niger Tornadoes

Remo Stars 2-2 Akwa Utd

Enyimba Int’l 4-0 El-Kanemi Warriors

Plateau Utd 1-0 Nasarawa Utd

Gombe Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

MFM FC 2-1 Sunshine Stars

Saturday;

Rivers Utd 1-0 Shooting Stars.