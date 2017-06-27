Everton sign 20-year old Nigerian striker

‎The French coach has signed the highly rated Nigerian striker, Henry Onyekuru [Photo: Ducor Sports]
English Premier League side Everton FC have signed on a 20-year old Nigerian striker, Henry Onyekuru.

The new Super Eagles player is believed to have sealed a five-year deal with the Toffees and is expected to rake in as much as £40,000 weekly.

It is understood that Onyekuru will not be starting out in the Premier League immediately as he will be loaned out to Anderlecht in Belgium for a season.

That means he will feature in the UEFA Champions League with the Belgian champions.

As reported in the Daily Mail, Onyekuru undertook a medical at Everton’s Finch Farm training base on Mondayand agreed on personal terms to maintain Everton’s impressive start to their summer transfer business.

Onyekuru, who was part of the Super Eagles team that played against Corsica and Togo recently, netted 24 goals last season for KAS Eupen which prompted a rash of clubs including Arsenal, Swansea, Liverpool, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Schalke 04, PSG, Borussia Dortmund, West Ham, Nice and PSG to show interest in signing him.

Everton have had a couple of Nigerian players wear their colours in the past. They include Daniel Amokachi, Yakubu Aiyegbeni and Joseph Yobo.

