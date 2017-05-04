FIFA Rankings: Super Eagles retain spot

Related News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still occupying the 40th position in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday by the world football governing body.

Ranked 5th in Africa in the April edition of the monthly rankings, the Super Eagles are also maintaining same spot in the just released May rankings.

Due to much inaction in the period under review, there was hardly any change in the May edition of the month FIFA rankings as only one movement was recorded among the top 50 teams.

FIFA, on its official website, said just seven games played and factored into this latest rankings

Meanwhile, outside of the top 100 there were some notable changes.

A pair of wins for Madagascar (111, plus 9) over Malawi (114, minus 14) saw them claim the titles of the month’s biggest movers up and down the table respectively, with South Sudan (146, plus 8) not far behind after similarly twice seeing off Somalia (206, unchanged).

The next FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 1 June 2017.