Higuain hits brace as Juventus secure away win over Monaco

Gonzalo Higuain scored two goals on Wednesday as Juventus took a massive lead towards the 2017 final of the Champions League; beating Monaco 2-0 at their very own backyard.

Higuain’s brace at the Stade Louis II was enough to put Massimiliano Allegri’s side in complete control of the tie at the halfway stage as they look to reach their second final in the space of three years to keep their treble hopes alive.

Monaco must now score twice in Turin next Tuesday if they are to stand any chance of reaching just their second final in the competition, but will face a Juventus side who have now kept six consecutive clean sheets in the competition.

The result ends Monaco’s 13-match winning streak at the Stade Louis II and is their first home defeat in Europe this season, while Juventus maintain their unbeaten record in the competition this term.

The win was only the second Juve have managed in 12 previous away Champions League semi-finals; but they will now head back to Turin as favourites to progress to the final, where they would face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.