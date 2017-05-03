Higuain hits brace as Juventus secure away win over Monaco

higuain-cropped_1k65w8k2a2p0a1rz182p256xws

Gonzalo Higuain scored two goals on Wednesday as Juventus took a massive lead towards the 2017 final of the Champions League; beating Monaco 2-0 at their very own backyard.

Higuain’s brace at the Stade Louis II was enough to put Massimiliano Allegri’s side in complete control of the tie at the halfway stage as they look to reach their second final in the space of three years to keep their treble hopes alive.

Monaco must now score twice in Turin next Tuesday if they are to stand any chance of reaching just their second final in the competition, but will face a Juventus side who have now kept six consecutive clean sheets in the competition.

The result ends Monaco’s 13-match winning streak at the Stade Louis II and is their first home defeat in Europe this season, while Juventus maintain their unbeaten record in the competition this term.

The win was only the second Juve have managed in 12 previous away Champions League semi-finals; but they will now head back to Turin as favourites to progress to the final, where they would face either Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.