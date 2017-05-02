Champions League: Ronaldo shoots Real Madrid closer to final

Related News

Real Madrid and Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo, has shot his team closer to qualification for the finals of the 2017 Champions League finals in Cardiff.

Ronaldo netted a hat-trick on Tuesday night as Real secured a 3-0 win over their city rivals Atletico Madrid, and thus extended their dominance over their neighbours in the champions League.

It was another historical night for Ronaldo as he became the first player to reach 50 knockout goals in Champions League.

Another Real Madrid fast start in Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg tie against city rivals Atletico Madrid saw Ronaldo put the home side a goal up at half-time.

He added the two goals in the second half to put Real Madrid in cruise control.

The former Manchester United man who has now reached another notable landmark after opening the scoring in the UCL semi-final derby, also became the first man to net 100 times in the competition during his last outing against Bayern Munich.