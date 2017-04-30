EPL: Derby defeat threatens Arsenal’s Champions League dreams

Arsenal were beaten 2-0 in the North London derby on Sunday by Tottenham Hotspur and that defeat has dealt a big blow on their Champions League aspirations.

The Gunners are outside the top four at the moment and needed all the wins they could muster to sneak into that region. However, second half goals from Dele Ali and Harry Kane made that mission more difficult.

The result will only increase the call for the resignation of Arsene Wenger, whose team is set to finish below Tottenham in the league for the first time in about 20 years.

On their part, Spurs have their slim title aspirations in place as they have trimmed the gap between them and Chelsea back to four points.

