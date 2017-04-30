Chelsea extend lead with big win over Everton

Joy for Chelsea manager Antonio Conte and the Chelsea bench after Willian scored their third goal. Photograph: Carl Recine/Action Images via Reuters
Chelsea extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to seven points after another dominant performance on Sunday saw them beat Everton 3-0 at the Goodison Park.

Tottenham could, however, reduce Chelsea’s lead to four points if they defeat Arsenal later on Sunday.

After a barren first half, Chelsea turned on style in the second half where they pumped in three goals and went away with all three points at stake.

Pedro Rodigruez got the curtain raise before the duo of Garry Cahill and Willian added more goals to give Chelsea a 3-0 win.

In another Sunday game, Gabriel Jesus rescued a point for Manchester City who could only force a 2-2 draw against struggling Middlesbrough.

Earlier in the day, Manchester United had also drawn 1-1 with Swansea.

