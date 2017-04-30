Bayern score six against Wolfsburg to win Bundesliga in style

Related News

Bayern Munich thrashed Wolfsburg 6-0 on Saturday to clinch the Bundesliga for a record fifth straight season and give manager Carlo Ancelotti another title in a fourth top European league.

It has been another season of domestic dominance for Bayern, who wrapped up their 27th championship with three games to go with a thumping win.

Ancelotti’s side have lost just twice in the league all season and were never troubled by an out-of-sorts Wolfsburg who can still be relegated.

From the minute Austrian left-back David Alaba fired Bayern ahead from a free-kick, the destination of three points and the title was not in doubt.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski scored twice before half-time to make the second 45 minutes a formality, while Arjen Robben added a trademark shot after cutting in from the right.

Wolfsburg captain Luiz Gustavo was sent off against his former club late on and had to be restrained by team-mates after sarcastically applauding the referee.

Moments later, Thomas Muller tapped in a fifth.

There was still time for Josh Kimmich to drill in a sixth and leave the home side just a point above the relegation zone.

If any German side had thought Pep Guardiola’s departure last summer may have led to a changing of the guard, Ancelotti has been ruthless in proving them wrong.

A 6-0 demolition of Werder Bremen opened the campaign, and another one in Wolfsburg bookended a superb season.

They have scored 79 times while conceding just 17, comprehensively leading the league on both fronts.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Saturday’s win was the fifth time they had scored five or more.

Ancelotti is now the first manager to win titles in four of “the big five’’ leagues after adding Bayern’s championship to honours won with AC Milan, Chelsea and Paris St-Germain.

The Italian said his first Bundesliga title was a “fantastic experience” and paid thanks to a “fantastic club.”

“I am lucky to be here with these great players and the fans who have supported us so fantastically all season,” said the Italian.

“We deserved the title, we played nice football.

With Champions League titles won with both Milan and Real Madrid, the next step for Bayern and Ancelotti will be a sixth European crown.

However, in spite of their control of the Bundesliga, Bayern have won just two Champions League trophies this century.

Ancelotti has faced questions over his future after losing to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals, followed by defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the German Cup semi-finals on Wednesday.

However, he added: “Now is the time to celebrate. After that, we will prepare for the new season as best as possible.”

(NAN)