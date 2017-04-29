Injured Mikel confirms successful surgery

Related News

Nigeria International, John Obi Mikel, has shared the news of his successful surgery with his teeming fans.

Mikel flew into England from China on Thursday to secure a lasting solution to an abdominal strain he cupped while playing for his Chinese team, Tianjin Teda.

It was reported that the Super Eagles captain initially underwent a traditional Chinese acupuncture but that has proved not as effective hence the decision to go under the surgeons knives.

On Saturday, the 30-year old posted a picture of himself on a hospital bed after the surgery with the caption: “Surgery went well, rehab next… can’t wait to be back ⚽️???????? shame I can’t be on the pitch fighting with my team #TianjinTEDA #TEDAFightingFightingFighting ????????”

With surgery now over, Mikel will now go into rehab as he starts his recuperation and journey back to fitness.

Though not initially considered for the Super Eagles planned training camp in France, it is not yet clear if Mikel will be up and running fast enough before June when the Super Eagles play their opening 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.