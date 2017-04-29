English Premier League: Anichebe goes down with Sunderland

Related News

Nigerian striker, Victor Anichebe, fired blanks again on Saturday as his troubled club, Sunderland finally got relegated from the Premier League to the English Championships.

Sunderland needed a win at home against AFC Bournemouth to keep alive their faint hopes of survival but the Black Cats who have been terrible all season under Coach David Moyes were beaten at the Stadium of Light.

Bournemouth’ Josh King struck in the 88th minute to condemn Anichebe and his teammates to live in the lower division.

Anichebe despite playing all his club football in England is a novice as far as the Championships is concerned.

Before joining Sunderland, the 28-year old Nigerian had only played professionally for two other clubs, Everton and West Brom – spending a decade at the former right from the youth team.

While it was all gloomy for Anichebe on Saturday, it was not same for the Nigerian duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa as Leicester City got a vital 1-0 away win which all but confirms that the Foxes will stay in the top flight next season.

In what was a largely drab Saturday, there were no goals in the other two games hosted by Stoke City and Southampton.

England – Premier League April 29

Southampton 0 – 0 Hull City

Stoke City 0 – 0 West Ham United

Sunderland 0 – 1 AFC Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion 0 – 1 Leicester City