Manchester derby ends in barren draw

Related News

The much awaited Manchester derby ended in a barren draw as Jose Mourinho’s Manchester United defended for 90 minutes to prevent their hosts from scoring.

City had several chances to score but were unable to put one past their neighbours. Mourinho’s side, however, had only three shots on target, the worst by United so far this season.

Marouane Fellaini was sent off in the 83rd minute, but United’s 10 men remained resolute.

The result means City remain fourth with one point ahead of United who remain fifth with 64 points on the Premier League log.