Rivers United drawn alongside Club Africain in Confederation Cup group phase

Rivers United Football Club of Port Harcourt were on Wednesday drawn in Group A for the group phase matches of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup competition.

They were drawn alongside FUS Rabat of Morocco, Club Africain of Tunisia and Kampala City Council (KCCA) of Uganda.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that the draw was held at the headquarters of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, in Cairo, Egypt.

The draw saw 16 clubsides being grouped into four, with the top two in each group advancing to the quarter-finals.

Rivers United had, to reach this round, beaten Rayon Sports of Rwanda 2-0 on aggregate in the second Round of 16 phase.

They had earlier dropped into the competition from the CAF Champions League after losing to Sudan’s El-Merreikh 3-4 on aggregate in the first Round of 16 phase.

The Port Harcourt side will play their first match of the group phase between May 12 and May 14 when they visit Club Africain

The Full Draw:

Group A

FUS Rabat

Club Africain

Rivers United

Kampala City Council Authority

Group B

CS Sfaxien

Platinum Stars

MC Alger

Mbabanwe Swallows

Group C

Zesco United

Recreativo do Libolo

Al Hilal Elobeid

Smouha

Group D

TP Mazembe

Supersport United

Horoya AC

CF Mounana

(NAN)