Nigerian League: Rangers finally leave bottom spot

Rangers
Rangers

Reigning Nigeria League champions, Enugu Rangers, won their first back-to-back game of the season on Wednesday as they grinded a 3-2 result against Wikki Tourists.

Wednesday’s game was a rescheduled Matchday 13 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The hard-earned victory has taken the Flying Antelopes off the bottom spot as they are now 19th on the table.

The goals for the Flying Antelopes came from Bobby Clement, Ifeanyi George and Ousmane Pape while Samuel Chukwudi and Shammah Tanze scored Wikki’s goals which proved not to enough.

The three points has taken Rangers total tally to 19 with three games in hand.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:WARNING TO MEN: These 3 Foods is Killing Your Erection. Click Here to Know Them...

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.