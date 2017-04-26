Nigerian League: Rangers finally leave bottom spot

Related News

Reigning Nigeria League champions, Enugu Rangers, won their first back-to-back game of the season on Wednesday as they grinded a 3-2 result against Wikki Tourists.

Wednesday’s game was a rescheduled Matchday 13 Nigeria Professional Football League fixture.

The hard-earned victory has taken the Flying Antelopes off the bottom spot as they are now 19th on the table.

The goals for the Flying Antelopes came from Bobby Clement, Ifeanyi George and Ousmane Pape while Samuel Chukwudi and Shammah Tanze scored Wikki’s goals which proved not to enough.

The three points has taken Rangers total tally to 19 with three games in hand.