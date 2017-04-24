Kano Pillars shop for new coach as Ikhana quits

Four-time Nigeria League champions, Kano Pillars, have begun the search for a new coach following the resignation of their erstwhile Technical Adviser, Kadiri Ikhana.

Ikhana is understood to have quit his position at Pillars owing to ill-health and the board of the Kano team have since approved his resignation.

In a press statement signed by its media officer, Malikawa Idris, Pillars said they got the information of Ikhana’s resignation through a press interview he granted the media late Sunday night, but thanked the former Nigeria international for his contributions to the club.

Malikawa said Ikhana was not in Enugu for the match against Rangers FC but after the match he communicated with some journalists and club officials from his base in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“The management of Kano Pillars FC accepted his resignation in good fate and wish him full recovery for the sickness which he said was the reason he quit his job,” Malikawa said.

He assured that the relationship between the club and Ikhana will be sustained.

On the issue of the possible replacement, Malikawa said that will be decided within the week.

He said the players have been given a five-day mid-season break.

He urged the fans of the club to be patient with the board as it was doing everything possible to see that the club performs well in the second half of the season.

