Kante beats Hazard, others to emerge PFA Player of The Year

Chelsea and French midfielder, N’Golo Kante, has been named the PFA Player of the Year ahead of the likes of Eden Hazard and Zlatan Ibrahimovic at a ceremony in London on Sunday evening.

The 26-year old was also on the shortlist last season after helping Leicester City to a historic Premier League title; but his former teammate, Riyad Mahrez, was eventually crowned.

However, Sunday was for the France international midfield powerhouse who also edged out competition from Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur, Everton’s Romelu Lukaku and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

Kante’s emergence as the top choice was never in doubt as many had already tipped him for the top award going by his performance all season for Chelsea.

Indeed, Kante has been largely seen as the key addition that transformed Chelsea from a team which finished 10th last season into Premier League leaders.

Accepting the award at Grosvenor House, Kante said: “It’s a huge honour to be chosen by the other players. It’s really special to get this award. My first two seasons have been very beautiful. We have to finish well but so far it’s a very good season.”

Kante is hoping to become the first player in the Premier League era to win the title with different clubs in successive seasons.

Dele Alli picked up the PFA Young Player of the Year award, while Manchester City’s Lucy Bronze won the women’s player of the year award and Birmingham’s Jess Carter topped the voting in the women’s young player category.

Former England captain, David Beckham, received the PFA’s Merit award for his contribution to the game.