Messi scores two as Barcelona win ElClasico

Lionel Messi scored two goals to help Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in the Spanish League match played on Sunday night.

Casemeiro put Madrid ahead in the 28th minute before Messi equalised four minutes later.

Ivan Rakitic made it two for the visitors before Sergio Ramos was sent off for the hosts in the 77th minute.

James Rodriguez came on from the bench to equalise for Real with the home side thinking they had secured a point.

However, Messi scored in the 92nd minute to secure all three points for the visitors.

The result means Barcelona now lead La Liga although both teams are on the same points, while Real still have a game at hand.