Sanchez Fires Arsenal Into FA Cup Final

Chilean forward, Alexis Sanchez, exhibited his importance to the Arsenal team yet again on Sunday as he scored the winning goal that has seen the Gunners qualify for the final of the 2017 FA Cup.

The extra time goal by Sanchez saw Arsenal beat Manchester City 2-1 to book a date with Chelsea in this year’s FA Cup final.

Interestingly, it was City that scored first in Sunday’s semi-final clash at the Wembley stadium through Sergio Aguero; but the Gunners got a precious equaliser from an unlikely source in Nacho Monreal.

After 90 minutes of action, the game stretched into extra time and it was there Sanchez struck in the 101st minute to give Arsenal what turned to be the winning goal.

Arsenal already have a dozen FA Cup triumphs and would be hoping to add another one when they face Chelsea in next month’s final.

While Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho got a cameo role, coming in for Raheem Sterling in the 106th minute, his compatriot, Alex Iwobi, was rooted on the bench for the entire duration of the game.

