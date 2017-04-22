Moses shines in Wembley as Chelsea cruise into FA Cup Final

Related News

Victor Moses enjoyed 90 minutes of action as Chelsea booked their place in the final of the FA Cup courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling semi-final clash at Wembley on Saturday.

Spurs twice came from behind against their Premier League title rivals as goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli cancelled out a first-half Willian brace.

Moses had a hand in one of the Chelsea goals as he won a penalty kick that led to the second goal for the Blues.

However, it was the duo of Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic that ensured Chelsea’s passage to the final as the Belgian first restored the Blues’ lead for a third time with 15 minutes remaining before Matic capped off the scoring with a stunning fourth.

Moses and his teammates will now await who their final opponent will be between Arsenal or Manchester City in next month’s final.