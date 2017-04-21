Europa League: Manchester United to battle Celta Vigo for final ticket

Related News

Manchester United have been pitched against Celta Vigo in the semi-final of the Europa League.

The Red Devils made the final four of the competition after overcoming Anderlecht in extra time on Thursday night while Celta Vigo squeezed by Genk to make it to the semis.

As reflected in Friday’s draws, Jose Mourinho’s side are to play the first leg away at the Balaidos Stadium.

The Europa League trophy is the one major absence in Man United’s silverware cabinet, and victory would also guarantee a place in next season’s Champions League regardless of where they finish in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the other semi-final tie sees Dutch giants Ajax take on French side Lyon, with the first of the two legs being played at the Amsterdam Arena.

The first legs of the semis will be played on May 4 and the second legs will take place on May 11.

Europa League semi-final draw

Ajax vs. Lyon

Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United