Dortmund bomber is a shareholder

The police in Germany have arrested the alleged mastermind behind the bombing of the Borussia Dortmund bus last week Tuesday on their way to Signal-Iduna-Park for the first leg quarterfinal UEFA Champions League clash with Monaco.

German newspaper, Bild, reported on Friday that a 28-year-old Russian, Sergei W., lodged at the same hotel [L`Arrivée] as the Dortmund team while he planned the bombing to cause the death of some of the players on account of 15,000 Dortmund shares he was holding.

In what is called ‘shorting’, Bild revealed, “the suspect has bought online a share package of 15,000 shares for £65,000 while he was in the hotel

Bild reported further, “Experts believe his position on 15,000 shares could have netted in excess of £3.3 million from an initial investment of £65,000.

Because of the bomb blast, the match was rescheduled for Wednesday while one Dortmund player, Marc Bartra, who broke his arm in the bomb blast had to undergo surgery. Dortmund went on to lose 6-3 on aggregate to Monaco over the two legs.