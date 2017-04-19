Nigeria League Review: Plateau United emerge mid-season leaders

Related News

Even with an outstanding game to be played, Plateau United have emerged as the number one team on the log half way into the Nigeria Professional Football League.

The Jos team whipped Katsina United 3-0 on Wednesday to take their points tally to 34.

For MFM FC who were formerly occupying the number one position, they were beaten 2-0 by Akwa United.

Elsewhere, Enyimba managed to beat a hard-fighting Remo Stars 1-0.

Stephen Chukwude got the only goal for the Peoples’ Elephant who have been far from convincing in the first half of the season and would be hoping for better fortunes when the league resumes for the second stanza.

Chukwude’s free kick was enough for the three points in Calabar as Remo Stars will be return to their base empty-handed.

Enyimba have now won eight out of 19 games played this season, with 28 points to their credit.

For Remo Stars, they have been able to manage 19 points from 18 games played so far.

There was heart break for Shooting Stars in Nnewi where the Oluyole Warriors blew a first half lead and were beaten 2-1 by FC Ifeanyi Ubah.

The two goals for FCIU came from Godwin Obaje who scored from the penalty spot.

FC Ifeanyiubah have now been awarded 9 penalty kicks after Matchday 19, one more than the total penalty kicks they earned last season.

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars dimed Sunshine Stars 3-1 and it was Tony Okpotu that scored all three goals for the home team.

Okpotu is now the fourth player to score a hat trick in the Nigerian League this season.

Full Time

Enyimba 1-0 Remo Stars

Plateua 3-0 katsina United

Abia 2-0 Wikki Tourists

Lobi stars 3-1 Sunshine

Elkanemi 1-0 ABS

Niger Tornadoes 1-0 Kano Pillars

Akwa United 2-0 MFM