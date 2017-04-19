UCL: It can be another Barcelona miracle

Related News

How hard can it be to score four goals against Juventus without conceding? Barcelona’s manager, Luis Enrique, would answer like this, “We scored three in seven minutes against PSG in the last round when everyone had apparently given up.”

Barcelona on Wednesday at the Camp Nou would be in search of another miraculous comeback as they seek to score at least three goals in 90 minutes as they seek to qualify for the semi-final.

Juventus would believe that the job is at least half done having conceded just two goals in nine UEFA Champions League matches this season. The Old Lady have also not conceded more than one goal and the last time they conceded more than two goals was March 2016, a 4-2 loss to Bayern Munich after extra time.

Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri, believes concentration must be the watchword for his team.

“Perhaps we’ll adjust the tactics but I’d imagine they’ll be very minor changes. Barcelona have three important strikers but I’m confident that my midfield and defence can contain them.

“Winning wouldn’t mean winning the Champions League. It would put us in the semis. This is a step towards being in Cardiff and it’s a step we must take.”

“We have to be clever in how to choose when to attack when to defend. I guess Barcelona haven’t changed much in a week,” Allegri added.

Enrique believes his players need the vociferous backing of the Camp Nou crowd to have a chance in overturning the three goals deficit.

“We have to get the fans involved in our game and our intensity. We need Camp Nou to bounce to experience another special evening.

“Many results at home and the recent comeback against PSG are statistics that invite optimism.

“So, we have to create a collective crazy atmosphere so our players can perform at their best.

“If we score the first goal, Camp Nou will get the second and the third will come by itself,” Enrique added.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-L-L-W-W]; Juventus [W-W-W-L-D]

Head to head

11/04/17 UCL Juventus 3 – 0 Barcelona

06/06/15 UCL Juventus 1 – 3 Barcelona

21/04/03 UCL Barcelona 1 – 2 Juventus

08/04/03 UCL Juventus 1 – 1 Barcelona

Prediction: Barcelona 2-1 Juventus