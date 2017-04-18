Champions League: Ronaldo sets record, Atletico end Ndidi, Musa’s dream

Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra time. [Photo credit: telegraph.co.uk]
The hopes of Leicester City duo, Wilfred Ndidi and Ahmed Musa, entering the exclusive list of Nigerian players to win the UEFA Champions League has been dashed.

Though Leicester City earned a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, it was not enough for the Foxes to avoid bowing out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Saul Niguez’s first-half opener left Leicester needing three goals to remain in the tie and although they threw everything at Diego Simeone’s team after the break, they could not add to Jamie Vardy’s equaliser just after the hour mark.

Their exit marks the end of a fairytale which had been carried over from last season’s Premier League triumph, but there will be nothing but pride from their supporters after an outstanding second-half effort rattled the third best team in Spain.

Ndidi played from start to finish in Tuesday’s game but his compatriot Musa was not considered for action.

In the other match on Tuesday night, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick as Real Madrid defeated Bayern Munich 4-2 after extra time.

The game ended 2-1 after 90 minutes thus cancelling out the 2-1 victory Madrid had against their German opponents in the first leg. The Spanish giants then scored two in extra time to defeat Bayern, who got Arturo Vidal sent off in the second half of the 90 minutes.

Ronaldo’s three goals means he becomes the first player ever to score 100 Champions League goals.

