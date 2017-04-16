EPL: Mourinho gets revenge over Chelsea, Liverpool win away

Related News

Jose Mourinho on Sunday finally got the better off his former team as Manchester United blew the title race open with a 2-0 win over table-toppers Chelsea.

Mourinho and United in the reverse fixture where whipped 4-0 at Stamford Bridge and even though the Portuguese gaffer chose to rest some of his top guns, they were still able to get the win over the Blues and keep alive a slim top-four finish aspiration.

Marcus Rashford got the ball rolling for United early on and Ander Herrera added a second shortly after the second-half restart, as the hosts extended their unbeaten league streak to 22 games – the best such run in Europe’s five major leagues.

United are now four points adrift of fourth-placed Manchester City in the table with a game in hand to play, while Chelsea’s advantage on closest challengers Tottenham Hotspur at the top remains at a slender four points.

Nigerian international, Victor Moses, lasted for 54 minutes on the pitch before he was replaced by Cesc Fabregas; but neither of the two players could influence the game in favour of Chelsea.

Meanwhile, in the other Sunday game played earlier, Liverpool defeated West Brom 1-0 at the Hawthorns.