CAF Confederation Cup: Zambia’s Zesco United dump out Rangers

Zesco United have sent out Enugu Rangers from the CAF Confederation Cup after beating the Nigeria League champions silly on Saturday.

Zesco beat Rangers 3-0 on Saturday to advance on a 5-2 aggregate score line having secured a 2-2 draw in the first leg last weekend in Enugu.

John Ching’andu netted a first half brace, like he did in the Charity Shield final against Nkana Red Devils recently, before Kenyan striker, Jesse Jackson Were, made it 3-0 in the second half.

Not many expected a lot from Rangers in Saturday’s game following the off the pitch incidents that characterised the build-up to the second leg game.

Having fired their coach, Imama Amapakabo after the first leg game, the Flying Antelopes never got it right and the climax was the needless drama that greeted their trip to Ndola in Zambia.

The players protested over unpaid allowances and missed their original flight before leaving on Friday for Zambia.

Arriving just few hours to the game, it would have been a miracle if Rangers upturned the table against the more organized Zesco team who only missed out narrowly on the actual Champions League title last season.

Now, totally out of continental football, Rangers will shift focus to the NPFL where they are shockingly occupying the bottom spot albeit with the three outstanding games yet to play.

Nigeria now has just Rivers United left in continental club football and the Garden City team will be in action on Sunday.