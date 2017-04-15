Ighalo, Oshoala score in China

Related News

Two Nigerian players, Odion Ighalo and Asisat Oshoala, opened their goal scoring accounts for the season in China on Saturday.

Ighalo had fired blanks in the first four games, but he came to the party on Saturday scoring two goals on Saturday.

But it was still not enough as his team, Changchun Yatai, were beaten 2-3 by Shanghai Shenhua which had another Nigerian, Obafemi Martins, in their team.

With the home defeat suffered on Saturday, Ighalo’s Changchun Yatai remain rooted to the base of the table in the Chinese Super League as they have just one point from five games.

For Oshoala, it was much better as the Super Falcons star got the only goal which helped Dalian Quanjian FC pip Hebei by a lone goal to go top in the Chinese Women Super League.

Dalian Quanjian FC who are the defending champions in the CWSL had registered a 2-1 win over Shanghai Yung Park on the opening day of action before following up with another win on Saturday made possible by Oshoala’s 75th minute goal.