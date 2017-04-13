CAF Confederation Cup: Rangers miss Zambia trip as players protest unpaid allowances

Related News

Protesting players of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Enugu Rangers, on Thursday failed to make their scheduled trip to Zambia for the second leg of their CAF Confederation Cup tie against Zesco United.

The Nigeria League champions have been enmeshed in series of crisis on-and-off the pitch; a development that has reduced them to just a shadow of the team they were last season.

Still riddled in the controversies concerning the sacking or no sacking of their title-winning coach, Imama Amakapabo, the confusion in the camp of the Flying Antelopes team took another embarrassing twist on Thursday.

Players of the club refused to board an Ethiopian Airlines flight meant for their trip to Zambia for their CAF Confederation Cup second leg playoff clash this weekend.

It was gathered that the players who turned down the advances from top government officials including the Enugu State Sports Commissioner, Charles Ndukwe, insisted that they were paid their travel allowances before they make the trip.

The agitated players complained that they were yet to be paid their travel allowance of less than $1,000 each for the trip to Algeria for a CAF Champions league match.

Unfortunately, when monies were finally made available following the intervention of the Enugu State Government, it was too late as the plane they were supposed to travel with had departed.

Though it was gathered that team officials tried to make an alternative travel arrangement by travelling to Lagos and connecting a flight, but they couldn’t get enough seats on the plane to Nigeria’s commercial capital.

With this development, Rangers who ordinarily have a mountain to climb going by their first leg result will now fly out of the country on Friday just over 24-hours to the play off return leg match against Zesco.

The first leg ended 2-2 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium in Enugu last weekend.